Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) shares rose 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.19 and last traded at $10.19. Approximately 2,708 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 59,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.91. The company has a market capitalization of $562.85 million, a P/E ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 2.25.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $85.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.40 million. Navigator had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 1.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Navigator by 15.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,377 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Navigator by 10.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,965 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 11,549 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Navigator by 4.4% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Navigator by 3.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,309 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Navigator in the second quarter worth approximately $657,000.

Navigator Company Profile (NYSE:NVGS)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

