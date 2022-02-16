NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NREF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock opened at $20.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $183.61 million, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 904.42 and a current ratio of 904.42. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $23.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 2,493.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 8.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 2,675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NREF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

