NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Announces $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

NexPoint Residential Trust has raised its dividend payment by 37.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. NexPoint Residential Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -380.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.7%.

Shares of NXRT traded up $4.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,732. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.30. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1 year low of $40.44 and a 1 year high of $84.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 55.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 13,446 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

