NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Shares of NGL stock opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. NGL Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $292.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.58.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.65). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 28.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, CEO H Michael Krimbill purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $195,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Ciolek bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $87,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 245,000 shares of company stock valued at $483,300.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NGL. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 29.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

