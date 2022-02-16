Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.460-$0.460 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $76.65 billion-$76.65 billion.

NSANY stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.72. 81,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,438. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05 and a beta of 1.23. Nissan Motor has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $11.89.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NSANY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nissan Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nissan Motor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nissan Motor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business.

