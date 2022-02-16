Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,714,400 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the January 15th total of 2,638,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NNFSF remained flat at $$5.80 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.26. Nongfu Spring has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $9.15.
About Nongfu Spring
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nongfu Spring (NNFSF)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Nongfu Spring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nongfu Spring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.