Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,714,400 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the January 15th total of 2,638,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NNFSF remained flat at $$5.80 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.26. Nongfu Spring has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $9.15.

About Nongfu Spring

Nongfu Spring Co, Ltd. produces and markets packaged drinking water and beverage products primarily in Mainland China. It operates through five segments: Water Products, Functional Drinks Products, Ready-To-Drink Tea Products, Juice Beverage Products, and Other Products. The company also offers tea and coffee drink products, functional drink products, fruit juice products, plant-based yogurts, and fresh oranges and apples, as well as supply chain management.

