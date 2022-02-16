NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) PT Set at €44.00 by Warburg Research

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) has been assigned a €44.00 ($50.00) price objective by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($37.50) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($53.41) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($56.82) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($39.77) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($53.41) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NORMA Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €40.75 ($46.31).

Shares of NOEJ traded up €0.66 ($0.75) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €31.56 ($35.86). 31,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.46, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 16.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €33.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is €36.96. NORMA Group has a 52-week low of €29.82 ($33.89) and a 52-week high of €49.36 ($56.09).

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

