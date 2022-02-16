Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,643,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.18.

NYSE:NOC traded up $6.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $391.60. The stock had a trading volume of 18,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,988. The business’s 50 day moving average is $385.96 and its 200 day moving average is $372.64. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $288.08 and a fifty-two week high of $408.97. The stock has a market cap of $61.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

