Novacyt (LON:NCYT) Stock Price Up 26.8%

Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT) shares rose 26.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 215 ($2.91) and last traded at GBX 215 ($2.91). Approximately 1,596,544 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 166% from the average daily volume of 600,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 169.55 ($2.29).

The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £149.02 million and a PE ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 282.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 303.33.

Get Novacyt alerts:

About Novacyt (LON:NCYT)

Novacyt SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of clinical diagnostic products for cancer and infectious diseases in Africa, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and the Middle East. The company operates through Lab21 Products, IT-IS International, and Primerdesign segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novacyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novacyt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.