Novacyt (LON:NCYT) Stock Price Up 26.8%

Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT) shares rose 26.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 215 ($2.91) and last traded at GBX 215 ($2.91). Approximately 1,596,544 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 166% from the average daily volume of 600,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 169.55 ($2.29).
The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £149.02 million and a PE ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 282.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 303.33.
About Novacyt (LON:NCYT)
Recommended Stories
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Novacyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novacyt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.