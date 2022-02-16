NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.50

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.50 and traded as high as C$8.70. NovaGold Resources shares last traded at C$8.59, with a volume of 102,084 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of NovaGold Resources in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$8.00 price objective on the stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.35, a current ratio of 38.66 and a quick ratio of 38.66.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The mining company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04). As a group, equities analysts predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Clynton R. Nauman sold 30,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.29, for a total transaction of C$283,997.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 126,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,178,345.63. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Anthony Lang sold 37,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.97, for a total transaction of C$372,020.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,565 shares in the company, valued at C$75,392.79. Insiders have sold a total of 159,481 shares of company stock worth $1,536,505 in the last three months.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile (TSE:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

