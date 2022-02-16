Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NUFMF) Short Interest Update

Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NUFMF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 287,900 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the January 15th total of 372,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,879.0 days.

Shares of NUFMF opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. Nufarm has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $3.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.41.

Get Nufarm alerts:

Nufarm Company Profile

Nufarm Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of crop protection products. It operates through the Crop Protection and Seed Technologies segments. The Crop Protection segment deals with the manufacture and sale of crop protection products used by farmers to protect crops from damage caused by weeds, pests, and disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nufarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nufarm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.