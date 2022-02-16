Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NUFMF) Short Interest Update

Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NUFMF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 287,900 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the January 15th total of 372,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,879.0 days.
Shares of NUFMF opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. Nufarm has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $3.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.41.
Nufarm Company Profile
