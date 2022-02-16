Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.25

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.25 and last traded at $5.31, with a volume of 1521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.89.

In other Nuvation Bio news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $13,720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 295,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $2,879,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 2,065.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after acquiring an additional 878,005 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,346,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Nuvation Bio by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

