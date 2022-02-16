Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.25

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.25 and last traded at $5.31, with a volume of 1521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.89.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 2,065.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after acquiring an additional 878,005 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,346,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Nuvation Bio by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.
About Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB)
Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.
