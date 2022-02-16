Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:OBCI opened at $9.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 6.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.85. Ocean Bio-Chem has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $15.21.

Get Ocean Bio-Chem alerts:

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.48 million for the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 13.70%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OBCI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 128,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 637.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Ocean Bio-Chem Company Profile

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets and distributes appearance, performance and maintenance products under the Star brite and Star Tron brand names. The firm also manufactures and distributes disinfectant, sanitizing and deodorizing products under the Performacide and Star brite brand names. It serves the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle and outdoor power equipment markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Bio-Chem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Bio-Chem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.