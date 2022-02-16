Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:OBCI opened at $9.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 6.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.85. Ocean Bio-Chem has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $15.21.
Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.48 million for the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 13.70%.
Ocean Bio-Chem Company Profile
Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets and distributes appearance, performance and maintenance products under the Star brite and Star Tron brand names. The firm also manufactures and distributes disinfectant, sanitizing and deodorizing products under the Performacide and Star brite brand names. It serves the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle and outdoor power equipment markets.
