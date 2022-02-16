Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

OVBC opened at $30.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.33 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.57. Ohio Valley Banc has a one year low of $22.33 and a one year high of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 108,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 57,671 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,372,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,709,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

