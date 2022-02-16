Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $42.37

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.37 and last traded at $42.51, with a volume of 27244 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.11.

OLLI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 32.7% during the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 27,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,817,000 after purchasing an additional 55,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.2% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

