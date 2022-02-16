ONE Gas (OGS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
OGS stock opened at $74.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.58. ONE Gas has a 52 week low of $62.52 and a 52 week high of $81.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.55.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 60.73%.
OGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.
ONE Gas Company Profile
ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.
