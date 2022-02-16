ONE Gas (OGS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OGS stock opened at $74.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.58. ONE Gas has a 52 week low of $62.52 and a 52 week high of $81.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 60.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 452,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,091,000 after acquiring an additional 14,337 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,926,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in ONE Gas by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

