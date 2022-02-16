OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneMain Holdings Inc. is a consumer financial services holding company. The Company’s operating segments consists of Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing and Real Estate. OneMain Holdings Inc., formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. is based in Evansville, United States. “

Get OneMain alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

OMF opened at $53.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.95. OneMain has a twelve month low of $45.84 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.71.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OneMain will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 198.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneMain (OMF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.