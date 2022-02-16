Onex (TSE:ONEX) Trading Down 0.6%

Onex Co. (TSE:ONEX) fell 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$91.00 and last traded at C$91.23. 139,271 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 131,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$91.82.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ONEX. CIBC downgraded Onex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Onex from C$113.00 to C$121.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Onex from C$125.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. boosted their target price on Onex from C$106.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on Onex in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$125.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of C$7.97 billion and a PE ratio of 3.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$94.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$92.97.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

