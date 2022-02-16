Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.130-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $226 million-$240 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.54 million.

Shares of NYSE ONTO traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,959. Onto Innovation has a 12-month low of $52.17 and a 12-month high of $106.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $225.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.20 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ONTO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Onto Innovation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Onto Innovation currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.67.

In related news, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $535,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 6,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $562,179.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,622,935 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Onto Innovation by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Onto Innovation by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

