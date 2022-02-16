Oppenheimer Weighs in on Watts Water Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note issued on Sunday, February 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.32. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WTS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of WTS stock opened at $146.52 on Tuesday. Watts Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $113.44 and a 1-year high of $212.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.76%.

In other news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 2,517 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $496,201.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,895,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,421,000 after acquiring an additional 65,266 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 128,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,290,000 after purchasing an additional 63,882 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 453,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,203,000 after purchasing an additional 51,037 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 566,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,217,000 after purchasing an additional 48,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 120,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,191,000 after buying an additional 38,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

