Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in January

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS ORINY opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.62. Orion Oyj has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.14.
About Orion Oyj
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orion Oyj (ORINY)
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
Receive News & Ratings for Orion Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.