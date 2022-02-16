Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in January

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS ORINY opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.62. Orion Oyj has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

About Orion Oyj

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, including Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Fareston for breast cancer, as well as Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

