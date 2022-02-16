Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)’s share price fell 7.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $46.08 and last traded at $46.08. 27,885 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,783,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.96.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OSTK. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.93 and its 200 day moving average is $71.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 994,655.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 338,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,183,000 after purchasing an additional 338,183 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 744,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,675,000 after purchasing an additional 23,706 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Overstock.com by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

