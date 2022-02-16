Oxen Market Cap Reaches $25.34 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. Oxen has a market capitalization of $25.34 million and approximately $50,798.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00001010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oxen has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,900.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,123.22 or 0.07114373 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.60 or 0.00292934 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.79 or 0.00762624 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00013161 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00009748 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00073899 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.73 or 0.00409397 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.61 or 0.00217779 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 57,142,756 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

