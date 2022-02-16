Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on OXM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Oxford Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.17.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $87.63 on Monday. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $70.90 and a 1 year high of $114.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.41.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $247.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.69 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $194,758.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 540.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 557 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Oxford Industries by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 672 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Oxford Industries by 768.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.