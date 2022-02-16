Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Billion

Brokerages expect Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) to post sales of $2.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.00 billion and the highest is $2.15 billion. Packaging Co. of America posted sales of $1.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full-year sales of $8.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.13 billion to $8.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.16 billion to $8.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.82%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PKG shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $148.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $124.78 and a 12 month high of $156.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 45.30%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

