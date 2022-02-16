Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
PTN stock opened at $0.42 on Monday. Palatin Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $1.17.
Palatin Technologies Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Palatin Technologies (PTN)
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.