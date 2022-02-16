ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the January 15th total of 90,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 334,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PRKR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.86. 41,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,865. ParkerVision has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.69. The company has a market cap of $66.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.12.

Get ParkerVision alerts:

ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter.

ParkerVision, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of radio frequency technologies for use in wireless communication products. The firm offers demodulator, modulator, op amps, low noise amplifier, power management, transceiver, CDMA cellular chipset. The company was founded by Jeffrey L.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ParkerVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ParkerVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.