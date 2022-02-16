Parsons (PSN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Parsons to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PSN stock opened at $32.70 on Wednesday. Parsons has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $45.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSN. William Blair downgraded Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

In other Parsons news, CEO Carey A. Smith bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.93 per share, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael Richard Kolloway bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.74 per share, with a total value of $190,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 16,196 shares of company stock valued at $505,865 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Parsons by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 994,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,465,000 after buying an additional 165,623 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Parsons by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,850,000 after buying an additional 233,479 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Parsons by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 799,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,901,000 after buying an additional 163,131 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Parsons by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after buying an additional 26,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Parsons by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 35,320 shares in the last quarter.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

