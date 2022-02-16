Pasithea Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:KTTA) Short Interest Update

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:KTTA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 524,900 shares, a growth of 43.0% from the January 15th total of 367,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

KTTA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,834. Pasithea Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.54.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pasithea Therapeutics stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Pasithea Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:KTTA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned 4.16% of Pasithea Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 22.33% of the company’s stock.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company. It focused on the research and discovery of new and effective treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders. Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

