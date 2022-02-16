Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.33

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$13.33 and last traded at C$13.29, with a volume of 105507 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.80.

PSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Pason Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Pason Systems to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Pason Systems from C$12.25 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Pason Systems to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.00.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

