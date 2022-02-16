Paul A. Maeder Buys 110,000 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Stock

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2022

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Director Paul A. Maeder bought 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of 2U stock opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.88. 2U, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.43. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in 2U during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

TWOU has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank cut 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of 2U from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of 2U from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 2U has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.10.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

