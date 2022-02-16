Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) to post $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Pembina Pipeline reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pembina Pipeline.

PBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. CIBC downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,152,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,403,000 after purchasing an additional 363,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 37.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,099,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,693,000 after purchasing an additional 569,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,119,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $543,884,000 after purchasing an additional 78,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.60. 58,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,669. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of -138.58, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.45. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of $25.38 and a one year high of $34.73.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently -829.13%.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

