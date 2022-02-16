PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target Lowered to $180.00 at Barclays

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $186.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PEP. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.19.

PEP stock opened at $165.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.00. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $177.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

