PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target Lowered to $180.00 at Barclays

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $186.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.46% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PEP. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.19.
PEP stock opened at $165.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.00. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $177.24.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.
