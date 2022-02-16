Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Perrigo has raised its dividend by 26.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Perrigo has a dividend payout ratio of 28.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Perrigo to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.

Shares of PRGO stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,838. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 1.02. Perrigo has a twelve month low of $35.34 and a twelve month high of $50.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In other Perrigo news, Director Bradley A. Alford bought 13,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.88 per share, for a total transaction of $479,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raymond Silcock acquired 27,500 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.03 per share, with a total value of $990,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 49,955 shares of company stock worth $1,818,392 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Perrigo by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 366,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,242,000 after acquiring an additional 15,027 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $587,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

