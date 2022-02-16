Piper Sandler Trims Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Target Price to $900.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price dropped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $1,400.00 to $900.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.54% from the company’s previous close.

SHOP has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,570.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,439.90.

SHOP stock traded down $149.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $740.50. The company had a trading volume of 433,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,436. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,139.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,366.94. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $780.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,762.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Shopify will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,696,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,469,553,000 after purchasing an additional 65,144 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Shopify by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,489,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,184,252,000 after purchasing an additional 90,070 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Shopify by 2.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,165,776,000 after acquiring an additional 79,031 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Shopify by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,105,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,900,449,000 after acquiring an additional 683,314 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,054,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,829,928,000 after acquiring an additional 22,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

