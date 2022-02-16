Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is an owner, operator and developer of resorts primarily in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall Jamaica, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is based in Faifax, United States. “

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.35.

Shares of NASDAQ PLYA opened at $8.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average of $7.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 2.07. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $9.46.

In related news, major shareholder Financial Co Ltd. Sagicor bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.34 per share, with a total value of $1,468,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 544,251 shares of company stock valued at $3,966,538 and sold 203,006 shares valued at $1,585,932. Corporate insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at $97,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

