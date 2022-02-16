Playcent (PCNT) Reaches Market Cap of $1.12 Million

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Playcent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0394 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Playcent has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Playcent has a market cap of $1.12 million and $19,921.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00038991 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $46.56 or 0.00105805 BTC.

Playcent Profile

Playcent is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,341,255 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Buying and Selling Playcent

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playcent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

