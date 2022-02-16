Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:PLYM opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $32.37. The firm has a market cap of $974.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.63, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.98 and its 200 day moving average is $26.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is -88.42%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PLYM shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial started coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLYM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 666,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,328,000 after acquiring an additional 133,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 592,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,074,000 after acquiring an additional 73,152 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 15,880 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 254.0% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 145,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 104,265 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 27,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

