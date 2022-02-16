Pool (POOL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pool stock opened at $459.57 on Wednesday. Pool has a 12 month low of $305.47 and a 12 month high of $582.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $510.06 and its 200-day moving average is $500.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Pool alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $555.57.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 21,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.32, for a total value of $12,305,492.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total value of $429,030.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pool by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Pool by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.