Pool (POOL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Pool stock opened at $459.57 on Wednesday. Pool has a 12 month low of $305.47 and a 12 month high of $582.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $510.06 and its 200-day moving average is $500.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 0.84.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $555.57.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pool by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Pool by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.
About Pool
Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.
