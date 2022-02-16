Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Stock Price Down 3.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)’s share price fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $175.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Primerica traded as low as $145.68 and last traded at $145.88. 989 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 181,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.48.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Primerica in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Primerica in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Primerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.29.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $521,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $221,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Primerica by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Primerica by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Primerica by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Primerica by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.58.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $724.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.82 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 17.06%.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $275.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

