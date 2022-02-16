Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $156.82 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.62. The company has a market cap of $379.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $4,875,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $45,166,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 564,945 shares of company stock valued at $90,720,392. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 232.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 374.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 30,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.