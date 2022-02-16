Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Lowered to “Neutral” at UBS Group

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $114.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $106.00. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.77% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

PGR has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

PGR stock opened at $105.78 on Monday. Progressive has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $111.85. The firm has a market cap of $61.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Progressive will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $209,168.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $141,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,844 shares of company stock valued at $7,293,107 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 9,732.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 221.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

