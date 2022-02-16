ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) is Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Wagner Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,287 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,727,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,894,000 after purchasing an additional 276,693 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 80,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth $203,000.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.76. 571,633 shares of the company were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.10.

