Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of ASGN in a report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.49.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS.

ASGN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASGN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $111.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. ASGN has a fifty-two week low of $89.33 and a fifty-two week high of $131.89.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total transaction of $487,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 24.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 119.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 6.1% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 20,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in ASGN by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in ASGN by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

