Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Enphase Energy, Inc. Increased by Truist Financial (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enphase Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial analyst T. Richardson now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $297.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.61.

Shares of ENPH opened at $154.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 134.17 and a beta of 1.35. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $108.88 and a 12 month high of $282.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 20,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.65, for a total transaction of $5,087,944.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total transaction of $5,167,439.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,816 shares of company stock worth $19,825,565. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,071,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 46,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

