Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Moody’s Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) – Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Moody’s in a report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.08. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $431.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Moody’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.91 EPS.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $417.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.27.

NYSE MCO opened at $329.82 on Monday. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $272.60 and a 52 week high of $407.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $365.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $375.07.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter valued at $188,697,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at about $148,587,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,976,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at about $91,333,646,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Moody’s by 11.6% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,104,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,383,000 after purchasing an additional 322,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total value of $125,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,210 shares of company stock valued at $456,011. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

