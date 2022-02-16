Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for The Cooper Companies, Inc. Cut by Piper Sandler (NYSE:COO)

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cooper Companies in a research report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $3.02 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.09. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ Q1 2023 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. The company had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on COO. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $455.91.

NYSE COO opened at $397.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $368.05 and a 52-week high of $463.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $402.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $414.81. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,842,511 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,588,148,000 after acquiring an additional 115,129 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,167,499 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $908,052,000 after acquiring an additional 49,729 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,001,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $838,583,000 after acquiring an additional 214,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,585,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $655,378,000 after purchasing an additional 417,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,168,375 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $489,479,000 after purchasing an additional 61,222 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.10%.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.