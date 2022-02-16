Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Assurant, Inc. Issued By Truist Financial (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Assurant in a report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial analyst M. Hughes now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.19. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Assurant’s Q1 2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AIZ. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Assurant has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.90.

Shares of AIZ opened at $165.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Assurant has a twelve month low of $121.55 and a twelve month high of $172.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at about $724,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Assurant by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Assurant by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 75,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,730,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Assurant by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 16,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Assurant by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.82%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

