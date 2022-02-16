Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Raised by Analyst

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Callaway Golf in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 10th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. B. Riley also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ELY. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Callaway Golf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.

Callaway Golf stock opened at $24.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.94. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $21.83 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $711.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.02 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 2,857.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.55 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Lynch bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $386,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

