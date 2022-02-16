Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Lowered by Analyst

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Matador Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.69. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.98 EPS.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

MTDR has been the topic of several other research reports. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $43.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 4.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.00. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $48.78.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 7.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,858 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,678,000 after purchasing an additional 129,387 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $645,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 623.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,083 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 37,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 0.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,338,321 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $74,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $53,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,230 shares of company stock valued at $264,226. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.